This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, October 10
Alex Blood Acoustic Session. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Danny Bryant. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Thunder - Unplugged and Unscripted. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Brinanigans. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
Beth Rowley. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Friday, October 11
ZiPt. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Joe Ross. Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.
Joseph O’Brien. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Mosh against Cancer. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
October’s 80s Disco Party.
Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Crosslight, The Addiction And Tinseltown Rebellion Live! The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
A Country Night in Nashville. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Starscreen. The Boat, Cromford.
Rose Amongst Thorns. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
Stevie Nimmo Trio. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Saturday, October 12
Ruth Stanford. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
Flynn and Jones. The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Johnny and the Moondogs. Butchers Arms,
Brimington.
Hungrytown. The Green Man Gallery, Buxton.
ZiPt. The Stag Inn, Kimberley.
Al. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Derby.
Cool Wave. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.
Marie Wells. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Ruth Stanford. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
Mick Moonshine. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Rainer. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Jam’d + The Nutty Boys.
Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
After Hours. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Roy Orbison and the Travelling Wiburys. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
The Loafers. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Clare Teal and her Trio. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Radio Memphis. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
Ac/Dc Uk. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Sunday, October 13
Moonshiners. Start time 4pm, Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Ellie Gent. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Derby.
T.Rextasy. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Sinatra: Raw. Buxton Opera House, Derbyshire.
Double Cross. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Tuesday, October 15
Lucy Spraggan. The Venue, Derby.
Wednesday, October 16
Warren Dewitt. North Wingfield Miners Welfare, Derby.
Larkins. The Venue, Derby.
Lloyd Cole. Buxton Opera House, Derbyshire.