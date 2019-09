This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Wednesday, September 18

The Fred Baker Trio. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield. 8.30pm start.

Thursday, September 19

Karen Sharpe, Chesterfield Jazz Club, Chester Street.

Sean Webster Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Friday, September 20

Lisa Monroe. Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.

Bonnie. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

The Groovy Cats. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Firecracker/Vida & Bullit Party Night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

M2TM County Take-Over!

The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Leavon Archer. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Ruby Turner, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Stepping Lane. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Green Haze. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Craig Charles. The Venue, Derby.

Yeahrs, Jaguwar, Adam Stone, and Dead Sea Apes. Dub:rek Studios, Derby.

Saturday, September 21

Guns N Roses Experience, Sack Sabbath and Moretallica. Tributes to Guns N Roses, Black Sabbath and Metallica.

MFN, Shipley Gate, nr Ilkeston.

Fuzzy Felt World. Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

ZiPt. The Tramway Museum’s 60th anniversary, Crich. Start time 2pm.

ZiPt. Rising Sun, Middleton Nr Wirksworth. Start time 8pm.

Re-Mix. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Pint of Mild. Dusty Miller, Barlborough.

Dfacto. Hasland Club, Chesterfield.

Martin Gregory. Alfreton Town FC, Derbyshire.

Strykes Twice. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.

Rachel Lauren. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Richie Richards. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

Mask of Judas/Sumer. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Uncle Salty. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Black Sails. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

The King Is Back. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Hessian Throw. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

After Hours. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Sean Taylor. The Queens Head, Belper.

Antartic Monkeys. The Flowerpot, Derby.

(( M A R I A )). Dub:rek Studios, Derby,

Sunday, September 22

ZiPt. The Tramway Museum’s 60th anniversary, Crich. Start time 2pm.

Groundhog Days. The Tramway Tavern, Chesterfield.

Sebastian. Alfreton Town FC, Derbyshire.

Michael English. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Hello Again - The Story of Neil Diamon. Buxton Opera House, Derbyshire.

Wednesday, September 25

The Washboard Resonators. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Brian Mann. North Wingfield MW Club, Derbyshire.

Indie Night #04 ft, The Lapels, Reminders, Glass Cannons. The Hairy Dog, Derby.