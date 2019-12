Meadowhall’s Carluccio’s is offering mains for £1 and here is how you get them.

The Italian restaurant’s winter menu includes Zuppa di Funghi, a rich and hearty soup of porcini and Beef Ragù Pappardelle with red wine ragù with olives.

A winter meal at Carluccios.

And, you can try these with the £1 from January 2 to February 11.

But there is a catch – you do have to buy a full-price meal and sign up to the newsletter to get it.

To download your voucher click here.