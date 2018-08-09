Thrilling zipline experience left me feeling fearless

I’ve never had a head for heights. So it comes as somewhat of a surprise that hurtling along a metal wire high above Snowdonia National Park is not only proving a thrilling experience - but one I am finding immensely enjoyable.

My descent on ‘Titan’ a series of three zip lines at the Zip World attraction began at half the height of Snowdon - and the statistics for the reluctant ‘zipper’ (the trip was more for my two thrill-seeking little ones) only served to get the pre-match nerves jangling harder from there.

There’s a total of 1890m of descent including the longest zip wire in the northern hemisphere ‘Alpha’ weighing in at an impressive 890m.

With foolish imaginings of clinging on to a metal bar with only a slender caribena preventing my fall whirling around my pre-jump mind I was relieved to be secured into a body hammock style arrangement with plenty of clips and spangles that ensure I feel confident enough to step over the barrier and race headlong into oncoming headwinds.

With my mild vertigo abated I can concentrate on the glorious countryside and views stretching out before me as I cruise bird-like into the valley.

Fitted with a HD Garmin headcam we had hired for £15 from the checking-in desk that captures the experience I later find I am touching on 50mph as I career all too quickly towards the end.

The ‘Bravo’ and ‘Charlie’ zip lines lie in wait but having conquered the Big Daddy of the trio I am feeling rather confident as we take the picturesque walk around to our next ride.

Both suspended above the craggy quarries of Llechwedd slate caverns our next two zips are at a sharper descent, somewhat faster and feel more daring because of the unforgiving plateau beneath our feet.

It’s over far too quickly - but not too soon - and I’m already planning a return trip to leap into my zips with more fearless commitment.

There’s also plenty more for us to try out - other attractions at the slate caverns include Bounce Below - an enormous underground net adventure and the caverns themselves which include 11 zip lines, monkey bars and rope bridges.

There is also the Zip World Fforest site near Betws Y Coed with the UK’s only alpine coaster of its kind, bouncing fun on treetop nets, ziplines, adventure courses and Europe’s highest giant swing.

And Zipworld Penrhyn Quarry features the fastest zipline in the UK - Velocity 2 - where speeds can reach up to 100mph.