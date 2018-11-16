Toby Carvery is now doing takeaway Sunday roasts and here’s where you can get yours in Derbyshire

Everyone loves a Sunday roast and we all love a takeaway too.

And now, the Toby Carvery restaurant chain is combining the two by doing takeaway Sunday roasts.

A delicious Sunday roast can now be delivered straight to your door

All you need to do is visit the website, place your order with the nearest restaurant to you doing takeaways and hey presto, a full Sunday roast with all the trimmings will be delivered to your door.

For diners across the Chesterfield, High Peak, Amber Valley, Derbyshire Dales and Erewash districts the nearest Toby Carvery takeaways are at Dronfield and Chaddesden.

For details visit the Toby Carvery website