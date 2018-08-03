Traditional farm is your own slice of rural paradise in the heart of the country

This is a superbly positioned farm with a four bedroom detached stone farmhouse, including a useful range of traditional and modern farm buildings situated in a peaceful location overlooking the surrounding countryside.

The farm is set in approximately 68.55 acres of land which is suitable for a variety of farming enterprises.

Pewit Hall Farm is on the market for a guide price of �925,000

Pewit Hall Farm is situated in a stunning rural location just outside the village of Morton and is also near to the village of Pilsley.

The popular villages of Morton and Pilsley are both short distances away, have a range of basic amenities including a church, public houses, post office, village shop, village hall and primary schools.

The market towns of Chesterfield and Alfreton offer a wider range of facilities including supermarkets, high street shops, restaurants and secondary schools.

There are many nearby local walks and bridleways including the Five Pits Trail.

The accommodation of the farmhouse requires some modernisation, but provides spacious accommodation and can create a wonderful family home.

The property has the benefit of double glazing together with an oil-fired central heating system.

There is also the possibility of converting the traditional farm buildings, subject to the necessary consents.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, lounge diner, breakfast kitchen with utility room, rear porch and rear store.

On first floor is a landing, four bedrooms and the bathroom.

Outside to the front is a driveway and main yard providing excellent parking for numerous vehicles and generous garden areas to the front and side.

The farm outbuildings consist of a traditional stone barn, a two-storey stone barn, a former piggery, a single-storey brick building, two livestock sheds and a livestock building, an general store, a general purpose building, a lean-to, a loose box/stable, a straw barn and machinery store.