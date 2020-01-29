Wayne Rooney sausage on the menu at Derbyshire farm shop and cafe

Former England hero Wayne Rooney’s move to Derby County has tempted a popular farm shop and cafe to create a delicious, new sausage.

The Bangerooney, a pork sausage with caramelised onion and black pepper, is now part of the menu at Croots, near Duffield.

And for the next three months, ten per cent of sales of the new banger will go to Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre, which is Croots’s adopted charity.

Steve Croot, who runs the shop and cafe at Farnah House Farm on Wirksworth Road, said: “The Bangerooney made its debut in 2010 for England’s World Cup campaign.

“So it only seems right that it returns now that Wayne, one of the biggest names in football, is playing for the Rams.”