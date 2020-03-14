Win a half-board hotel break for two with Daish's Holidays

Would you love to relax in a comfortable hotel with your partner or relative and let someone else do the cooking?

We have teamed up with the award-winning Daish’s Holidays, to offer one lucky person the chance to win a £500 voucher to spend on a break for two at one of Daish’s nine hotels, located in tourist destinations across England and Wales.

Our competition winner could choose to stay in the Somerset Hotel in Llandudno.

Daish’s Holidays is a family-owned business that celebrated its 40th year in 2019. The company has its own fleet of 25 luxury coaches to transport guests from pick-up points across the Midlands.

The winner can choose a half board, four-night stay, at one of the following Daish’s hotels:

You have the choice to travel by one of Daish’s coaches as part of the prize’s £500 budget, or drive yourself to the hotel.

Daish’s is committed to providing excellent customer service, comfortable accommodation, live entertainment and great value. Five of Daish’s hotels boast five 2019 TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence. Daish’s also won ‘Most Group Friendly Hotel Chain’ award in 2019 and won the ‘Best Accommodation for Groups’ at the 2019 Group Leisure and Travel Awards.

To be in with a chance of winning the prize, tell us how many hotels does Daish’s own across England and Wales?

a) Three

b) One

c) Nine

Email the answer with your name, address and phone number, marking Hotel in the status bar, to: gay.bolton@jpimedia.co.uk. You must indicate that you are happy to share your details with the promoter. The competition closes on April 3, 2020.

The prize must be redeemed within a year of the issue date. Exclusion dates are: December 24-26, 2020 and December 31, 2020-January 1, 2021.