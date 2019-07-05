WIN! Family pass to Chatsworth this summer

With the school holidays just around the corner, we have teamed up with Chatsworth for the chance to win a fantastic family day out.

The prize is for a family ticket which gives unlimited entry to the house, garden, farmyard and playground for the day, plus a half-price return visit valid for six months for two adults and three children.

Henry, the Chatsworth goldendoodle, is put through his paces on the dog agility course.

In the house, have a go at dog breed top trumps using collector cards on the visitor route and enjoy plenty of fido fun in the New Gallery, from creating your own dog breed to colouring a canine masterpiece.

This summer alongside the exhibition which explores stories of bravery and mischief, of working dogs and treasured companions, Chatsworth will play host to some very important guests as it welcomes two Crufts winners in August.

Crufts champions or not, all dogs are welcome at Chatsworth. Visitors can bring their own four-legged friends for walks or put their pooch through its paces with the dog agility course.

In the spirit of this year’s exhibition, Chatsworth has put together three of its favourite walks in the garden, parkland and woods - perfect for dogs and their owners. Pick up a copy at garden entrances or download a pdf from the website.

What will your children find to do at Chatsworth?

Not to be missed, the 105 acres of historic garden includes the human sundial, the balancing rock and the Emperor Fountain.

Visitors can meet animals up close, take a trailer ride and let young ones play all day on swings, zip wires and slides.

Plan the perfect day out with the new interactive map where you can view daily activities, opening times and key features in the garden, farmyard and park. Go to https://www.chatsworth.org/your-visit/plan-your-day-out/

To win a day’s family pass to Chatsworth, tell us the name of the majestic fountain in the garden. Email the answer, marking Summer in the status bar, with your name, address and phone number to: gay.bolton@jpimedia.co.uk. You must state that you are happy for us to share your contact details with the competition promoter who is providing the prize. The competition will close on Thursday, July 25.

Tickets can’t be exchanged for a cash refund. Tickets include entry to the house, garden, farmyard and adventure playground and not to events taking place at Chatsworth this summer.

Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

READ THIS: Chatsworth is one of the top places to walk your dog in the country.