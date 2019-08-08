WIN! Toy Story 4's Woody and Rex talking action figures

If your kids love the characters from Toy Story 4 they will want to get their hands on two fantastic prizes.

We have teamed up with Europcar to give you the chance to go to infinity and beyond this summer by winning your very own Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 talking action figure.

Win Rex in our fantastic competition.

Loveable cowboy Woody and Andy’s timid tyrannosaurus Rex are both up for grabs.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below:

Which Toy Story 4 character did children recently vote their favourite in a Europcar poll?

Buzz Lightyear

Woody

Forky

Bo Peep

Ducky

Bunny

Email the answer, with your name, address and daytime phone number, marking Toy in the subject line, to: gay.bolton@jpimedia.co.uk.

Entries will close at noon on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

The competition prizes are provided by the promoter. You must indicate on your entry that you are happy for us to share details with the promoter to be eligible. JPIMedia competition rules apply and can be found on this website. The editor’s decision is final.

