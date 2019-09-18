chatsworth

10 magnificent stately homes you must visit in Derbyshire

Get a real taste of history and grandeur...

...as you explore the beautiful grounds and stunning rooms of these amazing houses.

This stately home has a grand Tudor hall and Elizabethan gardens. Haddon dates from the 12th to 17th centuries, when it then laid dormant for 200 years.

1. Haddon Hall

The grounds of Hardwick Hall, which includes the garden, park, restaurant and shop, are open 364 days a year (closed Christmas Day). Free for National Trust members.

2. Hardwick Hall

Home to the Wright family, Eyam Hall is a Jacobean-style manor house with a craft centre and restaurant.

3. Eyam Hall

Chatsworth, home to the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, is set in the heart of the Peak District and has more than 30 rooms to explore.

4. Chatsworth House

