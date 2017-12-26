17-hour snow alert for Derbyshire

Weather experts are warning of rain and snow in Derbyshire.

In a yellow ‘be prepared’ alert valid from 6pm on Boxing Day until 11am tomorrow, the Met Office states: “An area of heavy rain will extend north and east across the area later on Tuesday and last though Tuesday night, easing away from eastern areas on Wednesday.

“As the rain becomes increasingly heavy, it is likely to turn to snow in places, initially over parts of Wales and perhaps the Peak District then over central England in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Snow may fall to increasingly low levels, giving a centimetre or two in places, with 2-5cm accumulating locally above 100 metres, and perhaps 10cm in a few places.”

After a mild Christmas Day, snow fell in parts of Derbyshire overnight.

This morning, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Derbyshire, South Yorskhire and West Yorkshire police have taken the joint decision to close the Woodhead Pass between Glossop and Flouch Hotel roundabout and the A6024 between Crowden and Holme.

“Gritters and snow ploughs are en-route.

“Please find an alternative route.”