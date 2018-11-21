17th century Shottlegate pub reopens with new look after refurbishment

A much-loved 17th Century pub in Shottlegate has reopened following a major refurbishment with a new look and new food menu.

The Hanging Gate, on Ashbourne Road, has been serving customers again for a few weeks and so far the reaction has been positive.

Following a celebratory beer and food pairing evening on Thursday, November 15, customer Helen Walker said: “What an amazing night – fantastic food, drinks and it was good to meet the chef. Thank you so much, we are looking forward to our next visit.”

Landlord Suzie Priest said: “We wanted the new look to provide guests with a cosy pub where they can enjoy dinner, have a few drinks after their busy day or simply to relax with their four-legged friends and read the Sunday paper.

“The pub is in a fantastic location in the countryside, and we have an amazing support network around us, so we hope that all of our guests, both regulars and first-timers love the transformation.”

Dating back almost 350 years, The Hanging Gate has always been a central part of life in Shottle, and a favourite stopping point for people on a journey through the Derwent Valley.

Following the revamp, the pub once again oozes rural charm and character with its picturesque surroundings providing the perfect backdrop for savouring its new menu, which Suzie hopes will excite guests and encourage them to while away many hours in comfort.

Visitors can enjoy the pub throughout the year, whether they are relaxing in front of their roaring fires in winter or making the most of summer nights in the new outdoor dining area.

They can enjoy sampling an extensive selection of gins, ales and wines and try out some of the freshly prepared British dishes from the new menu.

Dishes include slow-cooked pork belly with dauphinoise potatoes, green beans, courgettes, honey-roasted carrots and an elderflower and blackberry jus, and a puddings such as sticky toffee pudding.

The kitchen will be serving a seasonal Christmas menu from November 26 to December 29, and three extra special menus on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.

The pub is open 11am to 10pm, Sunday to Thursday, and until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Food service stops an hour before closing time.

For reservations, call 01773 550467 or see Facebook for more details, https://goo.gl/xpyPUv.