And if you're the lucky winner, chances are, you'll be thinking about buying somewhere new to live. Well, we've taken a look at what's currently up for grabs, and rounded up 42 Derbyshire properties that are currently on the market for over £1 million.

1. Birchover, Matlock - 1.3 million. This six-bedroom property also comes with a barn with permission for conversion into a four bedroom holiday cottage. See more here - https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-78332453.html other Buy a Photo

2. Birley Farm, Birley - 1.35 million This four-bedroom detached house has its own library, gym, sauna and tennis court and is for sale for 1.35 million. See more here https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-67665863.html other Buy a Photo

3. Boylestone, Ashbourne - offers over 1.5 million This eight-bedroom detached manor house sits on a three acre plot and also features a fully self-contained annexe. See here for the full details - https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-68691589.html other Buy a Photo

4. Boylestone, Ashbourne - 2.25 million This five bedroom country house is in a setting of around 16.4 acres. There is also a separate self contained one bedroom annex. Click here for the full details https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-56533942.html other Buy a Photo

View more