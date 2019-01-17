77-year-old Derbyshire man jailed for sexually assaulting three girls

A 77-year-old Derbyshire man has been jailed for seven years for sexually assaulting three girls.

David Lea, of Wheatley Gardens, Two Dales near Matlock was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault on a child under 13 and two counts of taking indecent images of children.

David Lea

The offences relate to the sexual assault of three girls in 2017.

Lea was arrested in 2017 and charged in 2018, before standing trial this January.

He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment at Derby Crown Court on Friday, January 11.

Detective Constable, Darren Gyte, officer in the case said: “The victims and their families have shown immense courage and patience during the investigation and the trial.

“While the memory of these incidents will always be with them, I hope that the sentence given to Lea will give them closure and that, in time, they can put this ordeal behind them.

“We take every report of sexual offences seriously and have specialist officers, dedicated to dealing with such crimes to ensure that each case is thoroughly investigated.

“If you have been a victim please do not suffer in silence - come forward, tell us what happened and allow us to work with to investigate.”