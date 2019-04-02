A drug-addict shoplifter has been jailed after she bit a Sports Direct worker

A drug-addict thief bit a brave store worker as she tried to stop the shoplifter stealing clothing from Sports Direct.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 27 how Charley Louise Wright, 26, was spotted stealing sportswear from Sports Direct, at Shirebrook, before assaulting a customer services worker who tried to stop her leaving with goods.

Pictured is Charley Wright, 26, of Beaumont Walk, Leicester, who has been jailed for 22 weeks after committing seven thefts and an assault by beating.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said the employee had spotted Wright picking up clothing and alarms went off as she tried to leave and she was spotted walking to a car.

Wright who was seen with two males was asked to come away from the car, according to Mr Cooper, and she was grabbed by the employee but the defendant bit her left forearm.

Mr Cooper said: “The bite got harder and harder directly on her skin because she was wearing a t-shirt and she bit harder.”

A Sports Direct colleague grabbed Wright and pulled her away from the victim who later had to undergo vaccinations and a blood test.

Wright, of Beaumont Walk, Leicester, pleaded guilty to the theft of £167.97 of Nike sportswear and admitted assaulting the employee after the incident on March 26.

She also admitted six other thefts which had been committed elsewhere.

She pleaded guilty to stealing health and beauty products from the One Stop Shop, in Alfreton, from March 24, stealing sanitary products from W Boyes, in Eastwood, from March 19, and stealing air freshener products from Wilkinsons, in Alfreton, from March 26.

Wright also admitted stealing a vacuum cleaner from B&M Bargains, in Somercotes, from March 19, stealing meat from the Co-op, at Somercotes, on March 16, and stealing another vacuum cleaner from B&M Bargains, at Somercotes, on March 21.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said Wright has a chronic class A drug addiction.

He added that she has been living in a hostel in Leicester but has chosen to move and has fallen back in with drug-dealers who have been telling her to steal.

Magistrates sentenced Wright to 22 weeks of custody and she was ordered to pay £250 compensation to the assault victim.