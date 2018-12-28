A man accused of murdering the baby daughter of a Derbyshire woman has appeared at court

A man has been accused of murdering the baby girl of a Derbyshire woman.

The deceased 22-month old child, Mia Gregson, died in February 2014 after becoming seriously ill at her home in Hull.

Humberside police continued to investigate the case and have now charged Jonathan Garner, the ex-partner of Mia’s mother, with murder at an address in Dorset St, west Hull, in February 2014.

Mr Garner, who appeared in Hull Crown Court today, Friday, December 28, has also been charged with failing to protect the baby girl.

Mia’s mother Samantha Gregson, 25, of Melling Close, Chesterfield, faces a charge of failing to protect the baby girl.

The pair appeared at Hull Crown Court separately and a trial date was set for January 14, 2019.

Ms Gregson was released on bail until the next hearing.

Mr Garner 25, of Thirlmere Avenue, west Hull, will attend a further bail application on January 3.

No pleas were entered during the hearing.