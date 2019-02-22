A teenager trashed his flat at a Derbyshire care home after he learned he was having to move

A youngster trashed his flat at a residential care home after he had learned at short notice that he was having to move to new accommodation.

Richard Dale, 18, formerly of Midshires House, on Church Street, Riddings, at Alfreton, damaged drawers, a light switch and a window, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Ann Barrett said: “Police were called to a residential home. They received a call that a resident had smashed up his room and tried to start a fire with a lighter.

“He was being informed he was moving to a new residence and he became angry and returned to his bedroom and caused the damage.”

Ms Barrett added Dale damaged a light switch by hammering it and he tried to start a fire and pulled three drawers out of a bedside unit and repeatedly kicked a glass window causing an internal pane to smash.

Dale, now of Erdington, in Birmingham, had been told he was going to be moved within an hour, according to Ms Barrett, which upset him because he thought he had a weekend left to enjoy his remaining time at Midshires House.

The defendant stated that he got on well with staff and residents and he had behaved badly to show them he did not want to leave.

Dale, who has previously been dealt with for two assaults and a damage offence, pleaded guilty to causing the criminal damage on February 1.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said Dale had enjoyed staying at Midshires and he had been upset after he had been told at short notice that he was leaving.

Mr Tomlinson added that Dale has long-standing health issues including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism and he is awaiting a psychiatric assessment.

Magistrates sentenced Dale to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned that if he commits a new offence in the next year he will be re-sentenced for the damage matter.

He was also ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.