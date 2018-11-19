Abusive mamba patient is spared from prison after attacking a female paramedic in Chesterfield

An abusive drug-fuelled patient who attacked an ambulance paramedic has narrowly been spared from being sent to jail.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 12 how Carl Broadbent, 52, of Danby Avenue, at Old Whittington, Chesterfield, punched the female staff member in the chest after an ambulance had come to help Broadbent who had collapsed at The Rectory, on Church Way, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Michael Treharne told a previous hearing that East Midlands Ambulance staff found Broadbent on the ground and believed he was under the influence of something and they tried to provide treatment and struggled to get him into an ambulance.

Mr Treharne added that Broadbent undid his safety straps and started grabbing equipment and tried to grab a defibrillator and the driver.

The complainant needed to pull Broadbent back, according to Mr Treharne, and when they arrived at the hospital the defendant put his fists up and spoke in an aggressive fashion and did not want anyone to touch him.

Mr Treharne added that Brodbent leaned forward and punched the female paramedic to the side of her chest.

The complainant stated the assault has left her with nightmares and anxiety.

Mr Treharne added that Broadbent was found with drugs.

The court also confirmed that Broadbent attacked the paramedic because he had been in a self-induced psychosis after he had taken the zombie-drug mamba.

Broadbent, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault and to possessing a class B cannabinoid drug after the incident on March 27.

Mr Treharne said: “There has been a lot of media publicity about attacks on staff in hospitals and ambulance staff and sadly this one that fits the bill.”

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Broadbent accepts the complainant’s statement and the CCTV footage of the incident but he was shocked because he could not recall what had happened.

Magistrates sentenced Broadbent to 12 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a 12 week curfew and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £100 costs.