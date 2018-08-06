Abusive man who “fiddled” with a police car admitted being drunk-and-disorderly

A boozed-up man who was spotted fiddling with the dust cap of a police car has admitted being drunk-and disorderly.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 1 how Mark Hoon, 32, of Rutland Avenue, Matlock, was originally arrested for tampering with a vehicle before he became abusive and aggressive.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police were dealing with a separate incident of violence in the Matlock area and noticed Hoon stumbling along the pavement clearly drunk and he walked to a police car and fiddled with the dust cap.

“He then moved to another vehicle and did the same and he was arrested for tampering.”

Mrs Allsop added that Hoon later became aggressive and abusive.

The defendant told police he had consumed three-quarters of a bottle of Cognac and had taken drugs.

Hoon pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly on Overdale, in Matlock, after the incident on July 16 and the Crown Prosecution Service withdrew the vehicle tampering charge against him.

He told the court: “I’m just really embarrassed being drunk and that’s all I can say at the end of the day.

“It was stupidity. I’m 30-odd-years-old and I should know better and I had too much to drink and I’m sorry.”

Magistrates sentenced Hoon to a six-month conditional discharge but warned that if he re-offends in the next six months he will be re-sentenced for being drunk-and-disorderly along with any new offence.

Hoon was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.