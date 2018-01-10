Alcohol dependent thief gets a treatment order from sympathetic court

An alcoholic thief has been given a treatment order after he stole three bottles of wine.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 2 how Jordan Moore, 33, of Mercaston Close, Chesterfield stole the wine from the Brampton Service Station, on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Moore was identified from CCTV footage and accepted he had taken the wine because he only had £5. Moore pleaded guilty to the theft from November.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said Moore is sorry and was under the influence of alcohol and alcohol addiction is something he is struggling to overcome. She added Moore had also suffered with heroin addiction but he completed a rehabilitation requirement as part of a previously imposed community order. Magistrates sentenced Moore to a nine-month community order with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined £40 and must pay £30 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.