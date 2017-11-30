All aboard for Drayton Manor’s Magical Christmas

The sparkle of the festive season is upon us — and for parents of young children the build-up must include a visit to meet Father Christmas.

So, what better way to fulfil this than to marry this up with a chance to enjoy the world’s most famous train, Thomas The Tank Engine?

Well, that’s exactly what you can do as part of Drayton Manor’s Magical Christmas, which this year is celebrating it’s tenth anniversary.

My family and I visited the Tamworth theme park for the launch of the fun and festivities and can highly recommend it.

Thomas Land, with Thomas and Friends, is bedecked in a flurry of colourful Christmas decorations and lights — and you are also guaranteed a white Christmas as there are repeated flurries throughout the day.

And at the heart of the park, in the Castle of Dreams, is Santa in his elf-manned grotto.

Twinkling lights and eye-catching decorations line the route before the children are ushered in to meet the man in red sat on his resplendent red throne.

And it truly is a magical experience with Santa, who is engaging with the children before inviting you to have a family snap and then handing over a special gift as a memento.

But while the meet and greet with Santa is an integral part of the day, there is so much more to enjoy.

All of the 25 attractions and rides in the brilliant Thomas Land are open to enjoy from the Troublesome Trucks runaway train, to Bertie Bus, Harold’s Helicopter Tour and Cranky’s Tower Drop.

Then there is Knapford Station where visitors get the chance to hop aboard and take a ride in carriages pulled by Thomas and friends who, for the season, have been given a festive makeover.

For the Magical Christmas other rides are also open, including the classic carousel. Plus the wonderful on-site zoo, complete with birds of prey, reptiles and incredible Sumatran tigers.

For this event the park really comes into its own as the darkness rolls in and the festive lights can be seen in all their glory — just in time for a magical festive parade.

Then, to bring a wonderful day to a finale, there is a crescendo provided by an explosive fireworks display set to music over the picturesque lake.

The Christmas countdown has truly begun.

Drayton Manor’s Magical Christmas

Running for selected dates up until Sunday December 31.

Click here to visit the Drayton Manor website, call 01827 287979 or email

info@draytonmanor.co.uk