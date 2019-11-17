All the Derbyshire roads still closed due to flooding

Derbyshire County Council has put out a list of all the roads still closed due to this week's adverse weather and flooding.
Rivers burst their banks and homes and businesses were flooded after parts of the East Midlands saw more than a month's worth of rainfall in just a few days.
Below is a list of all the roads still closed or affected by the flooding.
Derbyshire Dales and High Peak
Abney Road, Abney to the Gliding Club - closed because of a landslip and likely to remain so for some time
Park Lane, Rodsley, Ashbourne - closed because of flood damage
North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Bolsover
Birkin Lane, Wingerworth - road closed at junctions of Pearce Lane, Bolehill Lane and Malthouse Lane because of flooding caused by a water leak
Gashouse Lane, Eckington - closed because of damage to the road from flooding
Press Lane, Tupton - passable with care
Amber Valley, South Derbyshire and Erewash
Heage Lane, Etwall - closed because of flooding
B5010 Borrowash Lane, Ambaston - closed because of flooding
Ambaston Lane, Ambaston - closed because of flooding
Ingleby Lane, Swarkestone - closed because of flooding
Church Lane, Barrow upon Trent - closed because of flooding
Burton Road, Coton in the Elms (near junction with New Road) - passable with care
Church Street, Barrow upon Trent - closed because of flooding
Station Lane, Walton on Trent - passable with care
Buckford Lane, Stenson Fields - closed because of flooding
Wilne Cross, Breaston - passable with care