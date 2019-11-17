All the Derbyshire roads still closed due to flooding

Derbyshire County Council has put out a list of all the roads still closed due to this week's adverse weather and flooding.

Rivers burst their banks and homes and businesses were flooded after parts of the East Midlands saw more than a month's worth of rainfall in just a few days.

Parts of Matlock were completely submerged in flood water.

Below is a list of all the roads still closed or affected by the flooding.

Derbyshire Dales and High Peak

Abney Road, Abney to the Gliding Club - closed because of a landslip and likely to remain so for some time

Park Lane, Rodsley, Ashbourne - closed because of flood damage

North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Bolsover

Birkin Lane, Wingerworth - road closed at junctions of Pearce Lane, Bolehill Lane and Malthouse Lane because of flooding caused by a water leak

Gashouse Lane, Eckington - closed because of damage to the road from flooding

Press Lane, Tupton - passable with care

Amber Valley, South Derbyshire and Erewash

Heage Lane, Etwall - closed because of flooding

B5010 Borrowash Lane, Ambaston - closed because of flooding

Ambaston Lane, Ambaston - closed because of flooding

Ingleby Lane, Swarkestone - closed because of flooding

Church Lane, Barrow upon Trent - closed because of flooding

Burton Road, Coton in the Elms (near junction with New Road) - passable with care

Church Street, Barrow upon Trent - closed because of flooding

Station Lane, Walton on Trent - passable with care

Buckford Lane, Stenson Fields - closed because of flooding

Wilne Cross, Breaston - passable with care