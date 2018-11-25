Ambergate mum wins huge support for A6 pedestrian crossing petition

An Ambergate mum has been overwhelmed by the response to her petition for a pedestrian crossing in the village with widespread fears about road safety when crossing the A6.

Delicia Tunnicliffe, 39, launched the petition last week and within a few days more than 600 people had added their names.

She said: “Every trip across the road is a danger. Fetching a pint of milk means a dash of death. Cars come through at silly speeds and giant lorries too. It’s a death trap and nothing is being done about it.”

In 2011, Florence Jean Crofts, 78, was killed instantly when she was hit by a motorist travelling at an estimated 54 miles per hour as she was crossing the road to attend the village pantomime.

Delicia said: “I was expecting to have to go round knocking on doors and convince people to sign, but this just shows how much everyone sees that it is necessary.

“I called Derbyshire County Council about submitting the petition and they said I needed at least 10 names. They were surprised when I told them how far it had got.”

While Delicia has not done any door knocking yet, she has won the backing of church and parents’ groups and the WI.

The A6 cuts through the village with important amenities such as shops, the pub and church on the opposite side to most houses – but the primary school causes most concern.

Delicia’s sons Edward and Albie, seven and four, attend the school and she said: “The school playground is too small for sports, so children have to cross the road for PE. It’s awful they have to put their lives in danger for so simple a thing.

“The designated school parking spaces are also on the opposite side. Hardly anyone uses them because of the danger, and that means all the roads and pavements near the school get blocked up too.”

She added: “I’ve heard the school applied for a crossing but was told it was not worth the cost. You can’t put a price on a child’s life.

“I would suggest a lollipop lady but I don’t think anyone would volunteer for the job battling articulated lorries.”

To sign the petition, go to https://goo.gl/RQBtsR.