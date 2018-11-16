An Appeal for Kia...

Playfulness is not necessarily something you would associate with a twelve year old cat, it doesn’t fit the stereotype. But Kia will chase and juggle and tap, tap away at her toys. Happiness writ large on her face. Clink on the link above to see more photos of Kia.

Nor might you expect such a pulsing vivacity of spirit, yet here we are. Her eyes shimmer and sparkle with the magic and spirit of a kitten. She’s wide-eyed and clever, talkative and curious.

Her age has provided her with forthrightness and strength of character, as well as the odd greying whisker, but in most other ways she defies her years. She takes great pleasure in doing so, in fact. Kia’s path has always been one that she herself has forged. It’s why we think so much on her.

Kia is a sweet girl who loves affection and attention, a light scratch across the top of her head and behind her ears elicits a contented chirrup and a satisfied rub of the head. She’s a fan of her creature comforts, a connoisseur of good bedding and tasty foods. Kia adores her naps and a gentle pace to things, she relishes the quiet and steady rhythms of home. But she also loves intermittent bouts of play and silliness, a kitten-like exultation to life itself.

She initially found coming into our care quite a stressful experience, understandably, but has gotten used to how things work and has relaxed considerably. Her new home should be a settled one, a quiet one, where she can get her head round the change of environment at her own pace. She’s a lovely girl once she knows you and is settled – though she does have an obstinate side!

Kia would be best suited to a home with children aged 13 and up, but might be alright to live with another cat. As mentioned, she would also need a quiet, gentle home.

She’s a gorgeous and lovely lady, but one who rallies against convention in her own way. Her spirit is magnetic. Her future owner(s) should take great pleasure from sharing her company. We certainly have. If you are interested in finding out more about Kia, you can ring the RSPCA centre on: 01246 273358, email sm@chesterfield-rspca.org.uk or visit www.chesterfield-rspca.org.uk