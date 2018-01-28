Angry man kicked and smashed a shop window after a commotion at a pub

A man has been ordered to pay £2,360 after he kicked and smashed a window at a Chesterfield town centre shop.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, January 24, how Mark Raymond Parker, 28, of Byron Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield, had been upset after he believed his mother had been pushed to the floor after a commotion at The Sun Inn pub, at nearby West Bars.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “The defendant was leaving the Sun Inn after some sort of a disturbance and a commotion outside.

“He went down the road and returned to the location and he ran and kicked a window at the Cheese Factor.”

Parker told police he had been having a drink and had heard there had been a commotion and he saw his mother on the floor and he had gone after the people he thought had pushed her over.

He admitted kicking the 7ft x 5ft window at RP Davidson Cheese Factor, at Market Hall, to police but he did not think he had caused that much damage.

Parker pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage after the incident on December 23.

The court heard how Parker wrote to the police offering to pay for the damage and he apologised.

Parker also told the court he had not been in trouble for many years and he did not think of himself as a criminal.

Magistrates fined Parker £245 and ordered him to pay £2,000 in compensation, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.