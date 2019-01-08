Appeal after car damaged on A38 in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was damaged on the A38 in Derbyshire just before midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The incident is reported to have happened at about 11.40pm on December 31, on the northbound carriageway of the A38 between the Toyota Island and the turn-off for Littleover (the Findern Island).

A black BMW, driving in the left-hand lane, was struck with an object that appeared to come from the direction of the light-blue-coloured car in front. The object hit the driver’s side window of the BMW, causing it to shatter.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, especially anyone who may have dash cam footage.

If you have any information which may assist with police enquiries, call 101 and quote the reference number 18000635150 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Hayley Dooley, in any correspondence.