Appeal for witnesses after assault in Belper

Derbyshire Police officers investigating an assault in Belper are appealing for witnesses.

The incident was reported to have happened in the early hours of Saturday October 20.

After a short struggle in which the victim sustained minor injuries, the attacker ran off in the direction of the Railway Hotel.

At around 3am, an 18-year-old man left Hacketts Bar on King Street and walked towards Belper railway station.

As he walked down the footpath between King Street and the station car park, he was approached by another man who started shouting at him.

After a short struggle in which the victim sustained minor injuries, the attacker ran off in the direction of the Railway Hotel.

The attacker is described as being in his early 20s, around 5ft 9ins tall and was wearing dark clothing with his face covered by a scarf.

A police spokesman said: "If you were in Hacketts that night, or saw anything suspicious or witnessed any altercations in the area, officers would like to speak to you

"If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

"Please quote the reference number 18000504601 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Graham Millar, in any correspondence."

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.