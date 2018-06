The driver and passenger of a stolen vehicle in Belper were cornered by police after turning into a cul-de-sac

The incident on Monday, June 4 was attended by Derbyshire Roads Police and the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit (ARU).

A spokesman for the ARU said: “A stolen vehicle driven by two Belper lads, made the mistake of turning into a cul-de-sac.

“Excellent work by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.”