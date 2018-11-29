Armed police patrols in place over Derbyshire this festive period

Armed police are set to patrol the streets of Derbyshire to help "everyone feel safer" during the Christmas festivities.

In 2017 Derbyshire Police made the decision to put armed officers on overt patrol for the first time during the festive period.

This was met with strong public support and provided a reassuring presence, says police.

Shoppers and residents can expect to see armed police patrolling busy areas such as shopping centres, events and Christmas markets, from Saturday, December 1.

Assistant Chief Constable Kem Mehmet said: “Following last year’s successful implementation of armed foot patrols which garnered widespread support from our communities, we have made the decision to run the patrols again this year in areas of heavy footfall.

“Over the past couple of years events across the UK and Europe have understandably raised fear and we hope the patrols will make people feel safe and show them that we are prepared.

Mr Mehmet said the officers will be on patrol but will remain near to their vehicles, should they be needed to attend an incident.

He added: “People should not be alarmed by the officers, who will be happy to talk to you if they’re not dealing with an incident. Please feel free to approach them and speak to them about their role.”