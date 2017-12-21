Armed thug damaged his partner’s home during wrecking sprees

An armed thug who went on two wrecking sprees through his ex-partner’s home has been jailed.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, December 19, how Joseph Holt, 21, kicked, punched and stabbed doors and walls at his ex’s home in Bolsover.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said: “The defendant has a cannabis habit and he gets angry without the drug. He went out to buy an electricity card and he went into a rage after buying drugs instead.”

Mrs Allsop added Holt kicked a wall and picked up a knife and stabbed a wall before he followed his ex upstairs and kicked a door off its hinges and punched two walls.

The following day, Holt’s ex went out to get money, according to Mrs Allsop, and Holt had not wanted her to go so he picked up a small axe and threw it at a wall and he picked up a knife and stabbed and kicked a wall and damaged a door.

Holt’s ex stated she had been left in tears and she could not take any more and feared what else Holt might do to her property and even herself and her animals.

The defendant, of Dalestorth Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of damage from June 4 and 5 and also admitted failing to surrender to court on June 21 and breaching a previously imposed community order.

Holt also admitted stealing fragrances from Debenhams from December 17 and he has also previously been convicted of stealing a handbag from a car in March.

Steve Brint, defending, conceded Holt has appeared at court 18 times for 30 offences but explained he has spent his early years in residential care and has been homeless and his life has been a struggle. He added Holt had been forced to associate with the wrong crowd and was introduced to drugs and this habit has been supported by thefts.

Magistrates sentenced Holt to 18 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

He was given a two-year restraining order.