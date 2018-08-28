Assault victim is so badly scarred on her forehead she has been dubbed Harry Potter

A teenage yob threw a plastic cone which struck a McDonald’s employee in the forehead and left her so badly scarred she has been nicknamed Harry after Harry Potter.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 23 how Ewan Edwards, 18, of Mound Road, Chesterfield, left the staff member with such a big scar she revealed she has been tormented by people naming her after the JK Rowling fictional child-wizard who has a scar to his head.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The staff member was aware of a group of youths entering the premises regularly and there being issues with them.

“She was cleaning and looked up and was hit in the forehead by a plastic cone.

“She looked up and put her hand to her face and after a couple of seconds blood was running down her face and she needed to go to hospital to have stitches to her forehead.

“As a result of that she had a one-and-a-half inch cut resulting in a scar to her forehead.”

The victim stated that she has been left frightened of working after 8pm at the restaurant in Chesterfield and is scared the youths will come back.

She added that she has been called Harry after Harry Potter becuse of the scar on her forehead.

Edwards, who has a previous conviction for assault, has pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said Edwards no longer hangs around with the same group of youngsters.

Magistrates adjourned the case until August 29 to consider a probation report before sentencing.