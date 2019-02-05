Banned Derbyshire motorist is jailed after driving at his partner over a Snapchat bust-up

A disqualified motorist has been jailed after he drove at his partner following a bust-up over a Snapchat photo.

Derby Crown Court heard on January 30 how Kurtis Britland, 27, of Brimington Road North, Chesterfield, wedged his partner against another vehicle after driving at her in his Nissan.

Pictured is Kurtis Britland, 27, of Brimington Road North, Chesterfield, who has been jailed for 15 months after admitting dangerous driving, common assault, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possessing cannabis.

Britland was also found with drugs and he went on to spit in the face of an arresting police officer after the driving offence on September 22.

Judge Shaun Smith QC told Britland: “You used your car as a weapon. As a result of someone sending something on Snapchat or Instagram you ended up driving a car while disqualified to see your partner.

“You ended up arguing with her and that is where it should have ended.

“But you shoved her and if it had stopped there the likelihood is that nothing would have come of this.

“But you then chose to get in your Nissan car and drive at her so she became wedged between your car and her friend’s car.”

Judge Smith added: “Then, when the police came, they found cannabis on you and when you got to the police station you say they were heavy-handed but you spat in the face of one of the police officers and that was an unpleasant thing to do.”

Raglan Ashton, prosecuting, said Britland and his partner had been in a volatile relationship and a friend of hers had picked her up to give her time away from the defendant.

Britland, who had received a 12-month driving ban earlier that month, drove to the friend’s address in his Nissan and the pair began arguing outside, according to Mr Ashton.

Mr Ashton added: “He pushed her around and then got in his car. He then steered it deliberately towards her so she became wedged between his car and her friend’s car.

“She was heard to scream.”

Britland pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, common assault, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and to possessing cannabis.

Will Bennett, defending, said: “What happened that night was that he was in a liaison with another woman who, for some reason, decided to send a picture of them together to his partner over Snapchat.

“He went to the address, he should not have been driving, but he did not go there with the intention of there being a major bust-up.

“There was a barney in the street, he lost his temper and he drove at the victim.

“He has probably used the car as a weapon to frighten her rather than as a weapon to injure her.”

Judge Smith sentenced Britland to 15 months of custody and banned him from driving for 82 weeks.