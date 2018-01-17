Banned motorist caught behind the wheel is punished with unpaid work

A foolish motorist has been given a further driving ban after he was caught by police behind the wheel of his partner’s car while he was disqualified from driving.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 9 how John Brian Birks, 42, of Springfield Crescent, Bolsover, was stopped during an Automatic Number Plate Recognition check by police while he was driving an Audi along North Wingfield Road, at North Wingfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Angela Hadfield said: “On October 10, at 10am, he was stopped by officers driving a vehicle which was flagged up by an ANPR check as having no current keeper.

“He gave details as John Birks and he was checked and it showed he was disqualified until November, 2017.”

Birks told police the vehicle belonged to his partner and he admitted he was disqualified from driving and that also meant he had been driving without insurance.

He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said his partner had been unwell and Birks made the foolish decision to drive the car to a garage for her to get the tyre changed.

Mr Lau added that there had been no bad driving involved during the incident.

Magistrates sentenced Birks to a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and disqualified him from driving for six months.

He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.