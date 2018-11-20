Banned motorist is fined after he was caught driving to a supermarket

A banned motorist who was caught driving to a supermarket because he claimed he had missed a bus has been given a community order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court originally heard on November 14 how James Tatham, 44, of Overtown, Hognaston, was approached by police on Ashbourne Road, Kniveton, after he had been driving a Ford Mondeo.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said Tatham was seen by police at about 5.50pm, on October 29 driving to Ashbourne in a Ford Mondeo on Ashbourne Road.

Mr Hollett added that officers turned around and the Ford Mondeo stopped.

Police discovered Tatham was disqualified from driving, according to Mr Hollett, and that he had been driving without insurance.

Tatham, who has a previous conviction for drink-driving and had received a ban, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and to driving without insurance.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said Tatham had lost his job as a delivery driver when he was originally banned from driving.

He added that the defendant moved out of his home to rent it so he could create an income while he moved into a caravan.

Tatham claimed that he decided to drive after had missed a bus to go to the supermarket, according to Mr Tomlinson.

Magistrates sentenced Tatham on November 20 after considering a probation report and hearing how Tatham’s Ford Mondeo had been flagged-up by the police’s Automatic Number Plate Recognition system.

Tatham received a nine-month community order with a six-month Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a ten-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Tatham was also given a further disqualification from driving for 26 months starting from November 20 and it will overlap with his current ban.