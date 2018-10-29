Beacon-lighting, tea parties, history days and poppy displays as Derbyshire marks Armistice centenary

A wide range of events organised by Derbyshire County Council are taking place to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The council’s chairman, Councillor George Wharmby, will host an afternoon tea for representatives from the Royal British Legion on November 6, and will lead the remembrance service at County Hall on 9 November.

Coun Wharmby said: “We’re marking the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice in many different ways.

“The events recognise the significance of the end of the First World War and the sacrifice made by so many men and women.”

The council will light a beacon at Solomon’s Temple near Buxton on November 11. The beacon will be able to be seen from many miles away if the weather is clear as Solomon’s Temple is the highest point of the White Peak.

The council’s Records Office will be at Barrow Hill Roundhouse on November 3 and 4 as part of an event for all the family. Staff will be showing original documents from the war including letters home from soldiers serving in the trenches and copies of the trench magazine, The Wipers Times.

As a permanent memorial a 6ft statue of a soldier will be on display at the council’s Record Office in Matlock.

Many of the council’s residential and day centres for older people are planning events, including:

Shirevale Resource Centre, Shirebrook - staff and clients have knitted poppies and teddy bears for a raffle and on 7 November the Salvation Army is holding a service for residents.

Florence Shipley residential and community care centre, Heanor – the foyer is decorated with more than 1,000 poppies, donated by local crafters, visitors, friends and family as well as clients from the centre’s Ambervale Day Centre. One donation has even come from America.

Carter Lane Day Centre, Shirebrook, and Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover, are both doing poppy displays and will be preparing meals on November 12 using the kinds of foods rationed during the war.

No Limits Service - West Street Resource Centre, Chesterfield – making poppies.

Blackwell Resource Centre - a week of events including a WW1 tea with authentic dishes. Children from the local primary school will visit on the morning of November 9 and take part in some of the activities.

Whitwell Day Centre - a coffee morning to raise money for armed forces charity SAFFA.

Renishaw Day Centre - a poppy display.

Staveley Centre – poppy display with the poppies made from various materials by residents.

Victoria Street care centre, Brimington – display of 100 poppies on the front lawn of the centre.

New Basset House Care Home, Shirebrook – display of poppies inside and outside the home. There will be several events and displays at libraries across the county including:

Chesterfield library -several displays throughout the library featuring local connections to the war including purple poppies for the animal victims of war.

Old Whittington library - local history display commemorating soldiers from Old Whittington.

Creswell library- hosting a display about local men who went to war by Elmton and Creswell Local History group.

Glossop library - a group of sixth form students from Glossopdale School are putting on a play.

Buxton library - British Royal Legion representative will be laying a wreath on 12 November in the War Memorialin the library garden.

