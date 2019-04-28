Belper Arts Trail returns for Bank Holiday weekend with packed line-up

The Belper Arts Trail is back again for the Bank Holiday weekend, taking over the town with a programme full of creative talents.

This year’s event will see 130 artists take up residence in 58 venues displaying and selling an enormous variety of art and crafts on Sunday and Monday, May 5–6.

Organiser Suzanne Parnell said: “We have many new artists joining us for the first time so please do look out for them, and for the workshops and demonstrations that will be in a good few places so people can see art in action.”

The venues are varied too, including shops, cafes, churches, pubs and halls.

Suzanne said: “Our association with the exciting Love Belper initiative means many more new venues this year.

“In particular we would like to thank Nourish at No44 for opening their doors to be a venue for the first time and, additionally, for their sponsorship support.”

While much of the weekend has a visual focus, there will also be a full programme of music taking place with the main stage being in the Memorial Gardens.

The area will be a hub of activity with food and drink stalls, children’s entertainment, and street theatre courtesy of Captive Audience.

There will be another stage at Nourish, plus buskers at Vegan Revelation and The Studio. Captain Dan and his pirates return to the Ritz Cinema for more swashbuckling adventures, and there will be children’s workshops at the Scout Hut behind The Methodist Church.

For anyone who wants to learn more about the town as they walk around, historian Adrian Farmer will be leading heritage and arts walks with a competitive edge.

After a successful introduction last year, the layout will again be split into colour-coded upper and lower trails.

Wristbands to access all venues cost £3, available in advance from TimeandAgain, Nourish, Fleet Arts, Sue’s Sustainables, the North Mill Museum and Duffield Art Gallery, or the Market Place and Memorial Gardens during the event.