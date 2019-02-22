Belper care home has a ball to celebrate landmark anniversary

A Belper care home has celebrated its 10th anniversary in style with a masquerade ball.

Spencer Grove Care Home marked the milestone by staging the special birthday bash for staff, residents and their families as well as 50 guests - including Amber Valley mayor Angela Ward.

Care home manager Donna Annable, who has been with the home since it opened, said: “It was an amazing night.

“We’ve had so many proud moments over the last 10 years, and this is another one to add to the list - which already includes having winners at the Great British Care Awards and maintaining the Derbyshire End Of Life Award for six years.”

On the night, residents and guests enjoyed a buffet style meal and entertainment provided by Constantine the magician followed by a presentation to staff who have been with Spencer Grove since it opened.

The mayor, Councillor Ward, said: “What an amazing and innovative way to celebrate with a masquerade ball theme allowing staff, guests, residents and their families to join in and spend a most enjoyable evening in such beautiful surroundings.

"Having chatted with some of the residents, I was informed that Spencer Grove has had other theme evenings that have also been brilliant, but most of all they had the upmost praise for the home and its friendly staff.”

The home, which is part of part of the Milford Care Group, has a good reputation in the area and staff and residents regularly take part in community events including the Belper Arts Trail and Belper Well Dressings.

It also regularly opens its doors to the public and at Christmas even put on its own pantomime production.

Donna said: “The greatest pleasure in this job is seeing positive person-centred care and the benefits this gives to our residents. In my time here we’ve had residents who have come in fully hoisted and, due to the level of care and dedication they have received, have improved, gaining back their mobility and moved from high level nursing to low level residential care and a couple have even returned home.

“I couldn’t predict what will happen in the next ten years, but we will continue to bring quality care to those we look after and hopefully I’ll be retired.”