Belper drink-driver crashed into home after getting behind wheel ‘because it was raining’

A 20-year-old Belper drink-driver lost control of her car before crashing into walls and a house.

Kayleigh Taylor was told it was ‘a minor miracle’ that she did not cause herself or her passenger a serious injury when she mounted a pavement and struck the walls.

Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court heard Taylor had chosen to drive home from a pub that night ‘because it was raining’ despite knowing she was ‘in an inebriated state’.

But as she drove down Over Lane, in Openwoodgate, she mounted the pavement and collided with walls outside homes in the street.

Peter Bettany, prosecuting, said: “A neighbour told police she was asleep when she was awoken by a loud bang. She said she went outside and could see the car was resting against her wall.

“She said it must have crashed against a neighbour’s wall and into another wall and then collided with her house.

“The car also crashed into a gas pipe and left her without a gas supply.

“The police attended and there was a roadside breath test which saw the defendant blow a reading of 55 (micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35).”

Mr Bettany said Taylor, of Springwood Gardens, Belper, pleaded guilty to drink driving and has no previous convictions.

Andy Hunter, for Taylor, said his client was in temporary work earning £500 per month.

He said: “In terms of the offence itself she tells me she was out with friends and was in a pub.

“She says it was her intention to get a taxi home but walked outside and it was raining.

“In her inebriated state she lost her sensibilities and she thought it was a good idea to drive the short distance home.

“But she now realises it was a bad idea.”

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe banned Taylor from the roads for 16 months and fined her £500.

He also ordered her to pay £85 prosecution costs and ordered her to pay a £50 victim surcharge.

The judge said: “You may not realise it but you are lucky to be standing here today, because frankly the circumstances of this have left me thinking how you or your passenger, or another person, have not ended up seriously injured is a minor miracle.

“If you drive on a public road at any time on the next 16 months you run the very real risk of going to prison.”

Derbyshire police is currently running its annual Christmas drink-driving campaign. It includes a hard-hitting video on the dangers of drink and drug-driving.