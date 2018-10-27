Belper fair promises three days of colourful fun starting November 1

The Belper fair is all set to come whirling back into town next week, bringing a mix of modern and traditional fun for all the family to enjoy.

Dating back to the 13th Century, Belper fair is the last stop in the annual season of Derbyshire events and the opening regularly attracts one of the biggest crowds.

This year’s launch will take place at 6pm, on Thursday, November 1, and to celebrate the occasion some 2,000 free ride tickets have been distributed to local school children for use in the first hour.

Mayor of Belper Tim Sutton will open the fair, accompanied by Chase from Paw Patrol, Pedro the Clown and a giant firework to make sure the three days of excitement begin with a bang.

Fair spokesman Neil Calladine said: “Once again the Market Place and Coppice will be packed with amusements including the return of some old favourites in the form of the ghost train and the Matterhorn plus a high-speed ride not seen in the town before, the Superbob.

“Rides will also include the hugely popular Extreme plus everyone’s favourites the dodgems and waltzer, along with the Twist, Jump and Smile and Roll Over Miami.”

The Superbob will be making its first appearance at Belper fair for three days of fun starting on November 1.

There are lots of more gentle options for the younger generation to try too, such as the fun house, helter-skelter, an array of games and mouth-watering selections of everyone’s favourite fairground foods.

The annual fairground art and model show will again be held in the No 28 community hall on the Market Place on Saturday, November 3.

Open from 11am to 5pm, the exhibition offers a display of working fairground models created by fairground enthusiasts from around the country, plus colourful artworks by many well-known fairground painters.

A special feature this year will be a working model of John Albert Proctors Peacocks, a ride which regularly attended Belper in the 1920s and ‘30s, along with a model of John Bull, the traction engine which accompanied the ride and memorabilia associated with it.

There will also be a handrail on display from the Cyclone Ride which was painted by local firm Tate Décor and which was seen at the fair every year from when it was painted in 1982 until the ride was sold in 2007.”

Neil said: “Bring the little ones in as part of your Saturday afternoon visit to the fair and let them marvel at these wonderful examples of the fair in miniature.”

Admission to the exhibition is free, and visitors can relax with refreshments from the No 28 Cafe.

The fair will be open from 6pm on Thursday and Friday, and from 2pm on Saturday.