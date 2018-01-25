Belper firefighter to compete in Clipper Round the World yacht race

A firefighter from Belper has won the chance to join a crew competing in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race later this spring.

Bex Sims will take part in leg six of the race, known as ‘the mighty Pacific’ leg, of nearly 6,000 nautical miles over four weeks departing Qingdao, China, on March 23, and arriving in Seattle, USA, April 14-19.

She said: “I definitely have nerves about the sea and conditions in the North Pacific. I’ll be dressed for the worst.

“Everyone will have a bad day, miss loved ones and get fed up at least once. Looking out for each other and keeping morale high will be key. It is going to be tough, but if it was easy everyone would do it.”

Bex won her place on the crew after entering a competition in Firefighter magazine courtesy of race sponsor Elliot Brown Watches.

A firefighter for four years, Bex is based at Highfields Station in Nottingham. She only has a little sailing experience, but hopes her background will stand her in good stead.

She said: “Training for the race has felt like a home from home - teamwork under pressure, following instructions, tying knots, working at height, strong winds, living in close proximity and cooking and eating together.”

Bex is using the race to raise money for the Firefighters Charity and Unicef. Anyone can donate at https://goo.gl/hb1gFK.

You can also follow her story on Facebook at https://goo.gl/d51vMv, and track her yacht, Visit Seattle, during the race at https://goo.gl/FEX2LR.