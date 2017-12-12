Belper football club record Christmas charity single for cancer unit

The young stars of a Belper football club have recorded a Christmas charity single.

Players and managers from Belper Sports FC—some as young as four—have released their own version of the Band Aid classic Do They Know It’s Christmas.

They donned festive jumpers and Santa hats as they recorded the song at the Sound Hub studio in Belper.

The club have already passed their initial target of £2,000, but hope to push their total even higher.

All proceeds will be split between the Derbyshire club and the breast cancer unit at the Royal Derby Hospital.

Chairman James Pecz said: “Our child welfare officer Helen Rodenby was diagnosed with breast cancer recently and the care which she has received from the Royal Derby Hospital has been amazing. She is also the mother of two of our youth team players.

“This is the club’s way of thanking the breast cancer unit for looking after one of our own. The money raised will help the unit with their continued care of patients there.”

He added: “We will also use some of the money raised for club funds, as we continue to offer local children a safe and friendly environment to enjoy playing football. We plan to buy new equipment and organise social events for the children.

“We see ourselves as more than a football club; we are also a family of volunteers who thrive on giving the children opportunities both on and off the field.”

The video is available on the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/belpersports.

To make a donation to the campaign, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/belpersports.