Belper footballer in court on GBH charge

A Belper Town footballer was granted bail to aid his playing career when he appeared in court charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a man in an incident on Saturday.

Dexter Atkinson, 22, was ordered to appear before a judge at Nottingham Crown Court on September 10.

At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, District Judge Tim Spruce imposed a nightly curfew on Atkinson of Gibbons Avenue, Stapleford.

But this will start at 10pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays to allow him to take part in training sessions with the club. On other nights it begins at 8pm and ends every morning at 6am.

The judge ordered him to wear an electronic tag and not to contact two men who were named in court.

Paul Wright, defending, applied for bail for Atkinson, who he described as a computer engineer and semi-professional player for Belper Town.

“He coaches six to ten year olds and has been recognised in the community for the work. His commitment to that has been recognised,” said Mr Wright.

As part of his bail terms, Atkinson must not go to Stapleford.