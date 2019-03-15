Belper man guilty of dangerous driving after undertaking at 110mph

A Belper man has been found guilty of dangerous driving after almost 'wiping out a motorcyclist' while undertaking at 110mph.

Tom Blatch aged 23 of Whilton Court, Belper , was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Blatch was also required to take an extended driving test, undertake 150 hours unpaid work, and pay £85 costs.

He was located and followed by an unmarked police car after the dangerous manoeuvre on Febuary 19.

After Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit and Derbyshire Armed Reponse Unit boxed him in, Blatch was arrested for dangerous driving.

The incident happened on the A50, A6 and A52, close to Derby.