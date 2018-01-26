Belper Meadows Sports Club pavilion builders mark historic moment

A ceremonial date stone has been laid at the Belper Meadows Community Sports Club new pavilion, built by Carter Construction and Armsons.

Club committee member Wendy Morris said: “We have worked hard for many years to create this much needed new building, and are thrilled finally offer 21st century facilities.”

Robert Kirkland (left) and Roger Carter from Carter Construction laying the 2018 stone above the front door of the new pavilion.

The stone, laid by Robert Kirkland of club sponsor Bowmer & Kirkland,was donated by Amber Pre-Cast.

It marks the completion of phase one, making the first floor ready for use.

It includes changing rooms, toilets, a clubroom and disabled access, next to the bowls, tennis and hockey areas.

Backed by town and borough councils, Sport England and local businesses, fundraising is ongoing for phase two, see https://goo.gl/a2uBY7.