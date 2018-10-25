Belper mum wins national award for sensory baby classes

A Belper mum who runs sensory classes for babies has won a national award.

Marie Madej, who owns Baby Sensory Central Derbyshire, has won most outstanding class leader in the east of the UK 2018 in the ‘What’s on 4 Little Ones’ national awards.

Marie’s classes, run in Ripley, Belper and Ashbourne, cater for more than 150 parents each week who take part with babies just a few weeks old and can attend until they are 13 months old.

Baby Sensory Central Derbyshire runs a different themed class every week for a year - they take babies into space, to the rainforest, to underwater worlds and into the stars. Marie said: “We have puppet shows, lights shows, massage, brain

games, exploration areas, teach signing, play musical instruments, enjoy colour, scents, visual shows, and so much more.” Marie added: “I love our county and the people in it, so it’s such a privilege to teach so many babies and parents locally. Gaining this title is just the cherry on the top – and it’s all voted for by parents.”