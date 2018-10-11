Belper takeaway cleaning up its act after critical food hygiene rating

A Belper takeaway has been given a scathing hygiene report by an inspector from Amber Valley Borough Council, but the owners say they have already turned things around.

Pappa’s Pizza, on Bridge Street, was served with an improvement notice after being given a hygiene score of one—the second lowest possible—when environmental health officer Linda Morgan made an unannounced visit on July 31.

Her full report has only just been made publicly available and it details a series of major concerns about kitchen conditions and health and safety practices, some of which had already been raised in an earlier inspection.

The inspector wrote: “The standards throughout the premises are poor and below that required by the relevant legislation.

“There was no evidence that food hazard controls and monitoring procedures had been implemented at critical points and documents/records to demonstrate effective controls were incomplete.”

In the course of her visit she found evidence were not correctly washing their hands, suitable washing and drying facilities were not in place throughout the premises, and dirty reusable cleaning cloths were creating contamination risks.

The inspection also found a large number of flies in the premises owing to inadequate screening of windows and doors in the food preparation area.

The report also noted: “The condition of the premises were found to have deteriorated with respect to cleanliness, there were longstanding deposits of dirt and food debris throughout.

“Light switches and doors are coated with longstanding grease and dirt.”

The inspector paid a follow-up visit to the takeaway in August and found necessary improvements had been made, and business owner Adnan Khan said she had also visited on Monday, October 8.

The takeaway will now have to reapply for a new hygiene rating, a process which will take at least three months.

Mr Khan said: “Everything is now up to standard, and all our record books are up to date. As a small business we have a high staff turnover but everyone here has received the necessary training again.

“At the time the report was written, the summer heat combined with the ovens meant we had to open doors and windows occasionally to work, but we have now fitted fly screens as instructed.”

He added: “I was surprised by the report, but I understand all the issues it raised. A rating like this can really harm the name of a business like ours, but our customers should be assured that we have done everything asked of us.”