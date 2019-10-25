Belper tech company backs Atlantic rowing team's plastic pollution campaign

A Belper company is supporting a five-strong team of rowers who are preparing to race across the Atlantic Ocean to raise awareness of plastic pollution.

Belper management software business BS Mobility, part of the Totalmobile Group, is providing £25,000 in financial backing and additonal technology support to The Ocean5 team.

The team will tackle the brutal 4,800 km Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in December.

Led by former Porsche and BMW executive Kevin Gaskell, Ocean5 is competing in the race to support Plastic Soup Foundation, an environmental charity which raises awareness of the increasing amount of plastic in the world’s oceans and the risk it poses to marine life and the planet.

The challenge is widely regarded as one of the toughest competitions in the world, with 35 teams crossing from the Canary Islands to Antigua.

Totalmobile is working with the team to provide tools to help them deliver a 24-hour relay rowing cycle of two hours on, two hours off, over the 40 to 50 days it will take for the team to complete their journey.

Jim Darragh, chief executive officer of Totalmobile, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting The Ocean5 as they undertake an incredibly tough challenge for such an important cause.

“Our technology helps front-line workers perform to their best ability in any environment, so the partnership is ideal.

“The team will need to deliver 1.5 million oar strokes whilst coping with 20 ft high waves in one of the remotest places on earth.

“It also aligns with our commitment to helping customers manage their environmental impact.”

Before their voyage, The Ocean5 crew will provide fitness training to a group of 170 Totalmobile employees to give them an insight into what it takes to undertake the transatlantic crossing.

When speaking about Totalmobile’s decision to sponsor the team, Kevin added: “By becoming part of The Ocean5 team they are sharing our determination to do something extraordinary for our oceans and our planet.

“By sharing the journey they are helping us to provide a focus to inspire people everywhere to make a real difference to the world we all live in.”