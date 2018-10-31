Bereaved Shirebrook motorist is caught drink-driving by the police

A grieving drink-driver who has suffered three family bereavements in a short period was caught by police drink-driving.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 29 how David Collins, 74, of Hillsway, Shirebrook, was followed by police from Main Street, in Shirebrook, to his home where he gave a positive roadside drink-drive test result.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police saw Mr Collins driving his vehicle on Main Street, in Shirebrrook, on October 15, and he was followed to his home address.”

Mrs Allsop told the court that Collins gave a positive roadside, drink-drive reading and later registered 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Collins, who has a previous conviction for a similar offence, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said Collins does not have any issues with alcohol but he has recently suffered the loss of his brother, sister-in-law and his son.

Mr Strelley added: “He does not use this as an excuse but his thought process has not been as good as it should be.

“He does have a supportive family and partner and the right steps are being taken in the family to support each other.”

District Judge Andrew Davison expressed sympathy Collins’s bereavements but warned that a further drink-drive offence could result in custody regardless of the defendant’s age.

Collins was fined £340 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for 40 months but this could be reduced to 30 months if the defendant completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.