Body of missing Derbyshire climber found on Pakistan mountain

The body of a Derbyshire climber who went missing on a mountain in Pakistan have been found.

30-year-old Tom Ballard, originally from Belper, and Italian Daniele Nardi last made contact from Nanga Parbat on February 24.

On Wednesday (March 6) it was reported the search had been called off, but was resumed when ‘silhouettes’ were spotted on the same route taken by the climbers.

Officials confirmed the two ‘shapes’ are the bodies of the missing climbers, reports the BBC.

Tom is the son of Alison Hargreaves, who was killed on the K2 mountain in 1995, aged 33.

Nanga Parbat, dubbed ‘Killer Mountain’ after the deaths of several climbers there, is the world’s ninth highest mountain.

An experienced climber, Tom became the first person to solo climb all six of the great north faces of the Alps in the winter season.

A GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the search by Tom’s sister, Kate, raised more than £147,000.

A post by Daniele Nardi’s team on his official Facebook page said: “We are heartbroken.

“We inform you that the search for Daniele and Tom has ended. A part of them will always remain on the Nanga Parbat.”